Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh celebrates 30 years with Live 5 News

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh marked three decades at Live 5 News on Thursday, and yes, his first day on the job was the first day of hurricane season.

He started with WCSC-TV on June 1, 1993, beginning his time at Live 5 News with legendary weatherman Charlie Hall. Hall said he was fortunate to have the chance to work with Hall, the man who spoke the first words on WCSC before Hall’s death in 1997.

Bill Walsh worked with legendary Live 5 weatherman Charlie Hall for several years before Hall's...
Bill Walsh worked with legendary Live 5 weatherman Charlie Hall for several years before Hall's death.(Live 5)

The biggest change he has seen in 30 years on the air is the forecasting technology.

“If you look at what we did back then, just the plot of a tropical storm, you would have to sit there and literally plot it on the chart and then build it on the computer.” he said. “Even back when Hurricane Hugo was coming, every point we had to build out and now it’s automatic.”

When he was asked what he likes most about the weather, he said it’s that every day is different.

“It’s never a dull moment. Weather changes so much and every day is different, every day is a challenge,” he says.

Walsh’s co-workers surprised him Thursday afternoon before the 4 p.m. newscast with a cake and a celebration of his tenure.

A special cake honored Walsh's thirtieth anniversary with WCSC-TV.
A special cake honored Walsh's thirtieth anniversary with WCSC-TV.(Live 5)

“You know, it’s funny, every time I come in this building, I feel grateful to be part of this team and you guys and what you do every day,” he said.

He joked that he’s rarely at a loss for words but said he didn’t know what to say about the surprise party.

The four-time Emmy winner and five-time Telly Award winner has also been named best weathercaster by the Associated Press and has received numerous medals for his time in the United States Air Force Reserve where he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring.

Walsh continues announcing air shows for the Air Force and has also written three novels, “The Umbrella Option,” “Red Carpet Ransom” and “Uncle Danny.”

In addition to Live 5 News, he also worked for WCIV-TV, WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island; and Rollins New England Cable; and has been a contributor for The Weather Channel and “CBS Mornings.”

Bill Walsh on set with anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard in the 1990s.
Bill Walsh on set with anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard in the 1990s.(Live 5)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

