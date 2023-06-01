SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said the man fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville early Monday.

The man’s companion reported him missing, and the ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard. Security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., a statement said.

The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles (13,392 square kilometers) through Wednesday evening. The search included air crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, along with U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival said the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Latest News

VIDEO: Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal goes to Senate after sailing though House
VIDEO: Officials tout prep, storm reports as Atlantic hurricane season begins
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Charleston say they expect a year similar to...
Officials tout prep, storm reports as Atlantic hurricane season begins
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child