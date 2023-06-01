SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in Inman on Wednesday. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in South Carolina on Wednesday, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property when she became trapped by a tractor while trying to fix a mechanical issue.

Ruff was trapped against an object and died. Her husband was wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

“Please keep the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ruff in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,” the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Latest News

FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
The South Carolina State Guard, the United States Air Force and other emergency first responder...
SC State Guard hosts the state’s largest mass casualty training drill
Charleston County says it is adding electric vehicle charging stations that are strategically...
Ribbon cutting launches new Charleston County electric vehicle charging stations
Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.
Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
White House says Biden is ‘fine’ after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation