Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash

The Berkeley County Coroner says a Ladson man died Wednesday morning when his motorcycle was...
The Berkeley County Coroner says a Ladson man died Wednesday morning when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner says a Ladson man died Wednesday morning when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle.

Robert C. Ingraham, 59, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m., Hartwell said.

The Moncks Corner and Whitesville Fire Departments, Berkely County EMS and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating.

