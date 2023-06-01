Crash cleared on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is flowing again after a crash blocked all westbound lanes of I-526 Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near exit 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

An SCDOT camera in the area showed traffic backed up near the Don Holt Bridge.

The crash was officially cleared by the SCDOT at 10:02 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

