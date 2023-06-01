First day of hurricane season starts fairly quiet!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to June! Today is the first day of hurricane season and the first day of meteorological summer!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 86.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 85.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83.

