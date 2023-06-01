SC Lottery
Golf cart violation increase, IOP police stress island roadway laws

While low speed vehicles are allowed on Palm Boulevard, a state highway, golf carts are not
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer is just around the corner and the Isle of Palms Police Department is cracking down on golf cart safety.

So far this year there have been 31 incidents involving golf carts, almost double compared to this time last year, which was 16, according to the department.

These incidents can include traffic stops or charges where a golf cart was involved, such as a DUI.

The department says they continue to see both golf carts and low speed vehicles on the Isle of Palms Connector, something that is prohibited and extremely dangerous, putting bicyclists and pedestrians at risk, as well as creating a traffic hazard due to not reaching the speed limit on the connector.

While low speed vehicles are allowed on Palm Boulevard, a state highway, golf carts are not, and police are stressing the importance of knowing where you can and cannot be if you are operating one of these small, motorized vehicles.

“Golf carts on the Isle of Palms can operate on our boulevards such as Ocean Boulevard, Carolina, Charleston Boulevard, as well as Waterway, and any of the avenues,” Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department said.

The department also wants to remind people that South Carolina open container laws and DUI laws apply when operating a golf cart or low speed vehicles.

