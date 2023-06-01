Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department announced an arrest in a Wednesday shooting at a gas station.

Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police say.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Exxon station in the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at a Rivers Avenue Exxon station. (Live 5)

EMS took one victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A booking photo of Holmes was not immediately available.

