Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station

Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say they are investigating a reported shooting.
Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say they are investigating a reported shooting.(Provided)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department announced an arrest in a Wednesday shooting at a gas station.

Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police say.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Exxon station in the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at a Rivers Avenue...
North Charleston Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at a Rivers Avenue Exxon station.(Live 5)

EMS took one victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A booking photo of Holmes was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

