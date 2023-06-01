Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department announced an arrest in a Wednesday shooting at a gas station.
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police say.
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Exxon station in the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue.
EMS took one victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
A booking photo of Holmes was not immediately available.
