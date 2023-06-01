Police: Driver flips vehicle while running from traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say a person fleeing from a traffic stop caused a crash on a major road Thursday afternoon.

An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department attempted to pull a person over on Highway 17 near Venning Road after they ran a red light. Police say the driver fled and the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

While fleeing from the traffic stop, police say the driver flipped the vehicle causing the northbound lanes of Hungryneck Boulevard to be shut down for a period of time.

Police say the suspect driver exited the vehicle and attempted to run away, but an officer was able to arrest them.

It is unknown what charges the suspect will face.

