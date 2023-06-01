SC Lottery
Porter-Gaud alum Josiah-Jordan James returning to Tennessee for another season

Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Josiah-Jordan James announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Tennessee for a final year of eligibility.

James spent the offseason going through the NBA G-League combine and working out with several NBA teams before deciding to return to Knoxville for one more year.

“I’m excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year,” James said in a statement. “After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn’t able to do that last offseason. I also knew that the coaches here had to build a full roster for this year and prepare for the possibility that I might not be back. I love the pieces they’ve put together, and I’m eager to join this new group of teammates for one more run.”

He would play in just 24 games last season due to injury but averaged 10 points and almost 5 rebounds per game. He also earned All-SEC Tournament honors.

For his career, he has scored 968 points for a scoring average of 9.0 points per game in 108 appearances with 87 starts.

