Ribbon cutting launches new Charleston County electric vehicle charging stations
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials are marking the launch of new publicly-available electric vehicle charging stations.
Charleston County is partnering with the Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Parks Commission on the effort.
County leaders planned to hold a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.
They say there will be several locations for the charging stations that are strategically placed throughout the county.
The initiative is part of a movement to improve the county’s carbon footprint.
The county is expected to release a list of the new locations after the ribbon cutting is complete.
