Ribbon cutting launches new Charleston County electric vehicle charging stations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials are marking the launch of new publicly-available electric vehicle charging stations.

Charleston County is partnering with the Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Parks Commission on the effort.

County leaders planned to hold a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.

They say there will be several locations for the charging stations that are strategically placed throughout the county.

The initiative is part of a movement to improve the county’s carbon footprint.

The county is expected to release a list of the new locations after the ribbon cutting is complete.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.