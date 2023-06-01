SC Lottery
Ribbon cutting launches new Charleston County electric vehicle charging stations

Charleston County officials are marking the launch of new publicly-available electric vehicle charging stations.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials are marking the launch of new publicly-available electric vehicle charging stations.

Charleston County is partnering with the Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Parks Commission on the effort.

County leaders planned to hold a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.

They say there will be several locations for the charging stations that are strategically placed throughout the county.

The initiative is part of a movement to improve the county’s carbon footprint.

The county is expected to release a list of the new locations after the ribbon cutting is complete.

