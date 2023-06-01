SC Lottery
Spirit Airlines glitch causing delays at airports, including Charleston’s

Spirit Airlines reported a technical glitch Thursday and warned customers to expect delays and...
Spirit Airlines reported a technical glitch Thursday and warned customers to expect delays and lines at airports.(KOLO)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport’s website shows delays for two Spirit Airlines flights Thursday as the airline reported technical issues.

The airline said on social media its website, app and airport kiosks were down for a few hours. That resulted in delays and long customer lines at some airports.

The Charleston International Airport website showed a delay for a departing flight to Fort Lauderdale as well as for a flight arriving from Newark as of shortly before noon.

It was not clear how long those delays would last.

“We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early,” a post on the airline’s Twitter account states.

