SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Latest News

FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera
A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy