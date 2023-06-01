SC Lottery
Tropical depression forms in gulf on first day of hurricane season

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh has Colorado State University's annual hurricane forecast which calls for a slightly below-normal season.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico to a tropical depression.

The depression is expected to remain offshore and be short-lived.

At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 86.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph.

A motion to the south is expected to begin by Friday with gradually increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some modest intensification is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm Thursday night or or Friday. However, the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would take the first name on this year’s hurricane list, Arlene.

Hurricane season officially kicked off Thursday. It runs through Nov. 30.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

