Tropical disturbance in gulf could develop within 2 days

The National hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system in the gulf that could become a tropical depression or tropical storm within 48 hours.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center says the first day of hurricane season is coinciding with an increase in the chance a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will develop.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, showers and thunderstorms in an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico have increased and become better organized.

There is a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm within the next two days.

By the weekend, however, forecasters expect the storm to drift southward, likely remaining offshore over the gulf.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later on Thursday if necessary.

The forecast for portions of the Florida peninsula calls for locally-heavy rainfall through the weekend.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would take the first name on this year’s hurricane list, Arlene.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

