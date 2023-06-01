Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Moxie and Sally

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday and there’s two sweet girls from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary ready to find their fur-ever homes!

Up first is 8-year-old Moxie, who shelter staff say is great with both people and other four-legged friends. She loves a good nap, but she gets bursts of energy where she loves to be playful and silly. She will also greet you at the door when you come home with happy barks and wags! Moxie is currently listed as “special needs” because she has a hole in the roof of her mouth that is thought to have been caused by a stick. She had surgery done three times to cover the hole but unfortunately, it did not take. They say Moxie will live a typical dog’s life, but this condition can result in occasional boogies and excessive sneezing. She doesn’t need daily special care but does have these issues that a new owner would need to be aware of.

Sallie, also from Hallie Hill, is a “fun size” 3-year-old girl, but you’ll never guess she’s a solid 58 pounds! Shelter staff say she has lots of energy and would be great at motivating you to get out and get active. Sally would thrive in a home where she is involved in outdoor adventures like exploring trails and walking on the beach! She also loves her down time relaxing with a good squeaky toy and cuddling with the people she loves.

If you are interested in taking home Moxie or Sallie, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website. The shelter only does meet and greets by appointment only.

