1 killed, 2 injured in Georgetown Co. crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Georgetown County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at South Carolina Highway 707 and Old Kings Highway about 10 miles north of Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2017 Buick Lacross was traveling east on Old Kings Highway when the driver failed to yield to a 2013 Lexus LX570 traveling north on SC 707.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler says the two vehicles collided and the Lexus overturned.

Butler said the driver, and sole occupant, of the Buick, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Two of the three occupants of the Lexus were also taken to the hospital for injuries, Butler said.

