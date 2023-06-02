SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 2 injured in Georgetown Co. crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Georgetown County Thursday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Georgetown County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at South Carolina Highway 707 and Old Kings Highway about 10 miles north of Pawleys Island.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2017 Buick Lacross was traveling east on Old Kings Highway when the driver failed to yield to a 2013 Lexus LX570 traveling north on SC 707.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler says the two vehicles collided and the Lexus overturned.

Butler said the driver, and sole occupant, of the Buick, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Two of the three occupants of the Lexus were also taken to the hospital for injuries, Butler said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 28.0 North,...
Tropical depression forms in gulf on first day of hurricane season
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 killed, 2 injured in Georgetown Co. crash
The Colleton County School Board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Vallerie...
Colleton Co. School Board accepts superintendent’s resignation
Prior to that law’s passage, South Carolina enacted comprehensive protections to prevent...
SC law helps pave the way for federal protections for working moms
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash