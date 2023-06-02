SC Lottery
Book drive delivers 1,800 books to elementary students

An area nonprofit’s book drive delivered 1,800 books to Tri-County elementary students.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Trident United Way’s African American Leadership Council’s book drive benefits Title I schools by delivering the books to students at three elementary schools.

The books were given to students in grades K-3 at E.B. Ellington Elementary, Harleyville Elementary and St. Stephens Elementary.

“It’s so important for students to continue reading throughout the summer so that they don’t fall behind and are prepared for the new school year in August,” AALC Chair Monifa Ellington said. “The Trident United Way African American Leadership Council is a group of philanthropists who are passionate about making bold, positive, creative change in the community in the areas of education, financial stability and health. We are so grateful for the community’s support in our 8th year leading this book drive and honored for the opportunity to provide reading materials to our local Title I schools.”

The organization hopes to prevent the “summer slide” and help kids continue a path to literacy during the summer.

