Colleton Co. School Board accepts superintendent’s resignation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave Thursday night.

Cave was placed on leave while the school board “investigates information” that was brought to their attention on May 18, according to district officials.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Colleton County School Board voted to place their superintendent on administrative leave. Now, hundreds of community members have signed a petition to reinstate her.

School board member Daryl Erwin issued the following statement:

The board has accepted Dr. Cave’s resignation. We wish her the best of luck as she continues her future endeavors. A further statement will be issued at a later date.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Williams will continue to be the acting superintendent.

This is a developing story.

