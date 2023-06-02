Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home.

Melena Gabrielle Snider was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday at her home on Stone Post Road on James Island.

Deputies say Snider has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Snider does not have access to a vehicle and may still be in the James Island area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

