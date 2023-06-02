Deputies search for missing 69-year-old man

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man reported missing after being released from jail.

Fred Lamar Branton, Sr. was reported missing by family around 1 p.m. Thursday after being released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies say Branton takes medication, has dementia and gets agitated easily.

Branton is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Branton was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, plaid shorts and a camouflage hat.

Deputies say he may be in the Folly Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200 after hours.

