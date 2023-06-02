SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies search for missing 69-year-old man

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man reported missing...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man reported missing after being released from jail.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old man reported missing after being released from jail.

Fred Lamar Branton, Sr. was reported missing by family around 1 p.m. Thursday after being released from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies say Branton takes medication, has dementia and gets agitated easily.

Branton is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Branton was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, plaid shorts and a camouflage hat.

Deputies say he may be in the Folly Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-743-7200 after hours.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 28.0 North,...
Tropical depression continues slow, southward move through Gulf of Mexico
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Industrial equipment manufacturer expanding Charleston Co. operations
VIDEO: Book drive delivers 1,800 books to elementary students
Trident United Way's book drive collected 1,800 books.
Book drive delivers 1,800 books to elementary students
Sabrina Ott, 29, was reported missing from the Ravenel area, Charleston County deputies say.
Deputies search for Ravenel woman missing since mid-May