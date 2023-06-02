Man with medical condition reported missing has been found, deputies say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say a Lady’s Island man who was reported missing Friday morning has been found.

The family of the 52-year-old reported him missing after saying they had not heard from him since Thursday. Deputies said the family told them they were concerned for his safety because of a medical condition.

The sheriff’s office released an update about a half-hour after their initial release about him being missing stating that he had been found “safe and unharmed.”

Deputies did not provide further details.

