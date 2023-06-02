SC Lottery
Deputies search for Ravenel woman missing since mid-May

Sabrina Ott, 29, was reported missing from the Ravenel area, Charleston County deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who disappeared two weeks ago.

Sabrina Ott, 29, was reported missing from the Ravenel area. Her family told deputies they last saw her on May 19 but they have not heard from her since then.

Investigators say she may have traveled to the Walterboro area.

She stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

