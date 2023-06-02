Developer holds 3rd community meeting on potential development on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A developer looking to build on just over six acres of land on James Island held a community meeting with neighbors as the potential project moves forward.

The 6.5-acre parcel off Dills Bluff Road, near the intersection of Camp Road, is currently owned by the town’s public service district.

The district attempted to develop a new operations center on the property for several years. The projects were put on hold amid pushback from neighbors against the plan.

The property then went up for sale in 2021, and developer KT Properties is under contract with the public service district to purchase the land.

KT Properties President Kyle Taylor said they plan to build a 20,000 to 25,000 square foot commercial center to hold about 10 to 15 businesses.

“Lowcountry-style architecture is where we’re heading,” Taylor said. “We see mixed-use retail, some restaurant, small to medium scale, some coffee, some office, medical office, just a variety of uses to support the local community.”

Toward the rear of the parcel, Taylor said they plan on proceeding with building 25 attached townhome units to make living on the island more affordable and save as many grand trees as possible.

Those changes were made based on feedback from neighbors, and they plan to add another pond to aid drainage.

Some neighbors said the project is too dense compared to the surrounding area and the land could instead be used for a park. Others, however, said it’s exactly what James Island needs to grow.

Taylor said he hopes the project will be finished with design and permitting around spring next year. He said construction would follow shortly after.

