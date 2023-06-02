SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Developer holds 3rd community meeting on potential development on James Island

The 6.5-acre parcel off Dills Bluff Road, near the intersection of Camp Road, is currently...
The 6.5-acre parcel off Dills Bluff Road, near the intersection of Camp Road, is currently owned by the James Island Public Service District.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A developer looking to build on just over six acres of land on James Island held a community meeting with neighbors as the potential project moves forward.

The 6.5-acre parcel off Dills Bluff Road, near the intersection of Camp Road, is currently owned by the town’s public service district.

The district attempted to develop a new operations center on the property for several years. The projects were put on hold amid pushback from neighbors against the plan.

The property then went up for sale in 2021, and developer KT Properties is under contract with the public service district to purchase the land.

KT Properties President Kyle Taylor said they plan to build a 20,000 to 25,000 square foot commercial center to hold about 10 to 15 businesses.

“Lowcountry-style architecture is where we’re heading,” Taylor said. “We see mixed-use retail, some restaurant, small to medium scale, some coffee, some office, medical office, just a variety of uses to support the local community.”

Toward the rear of the parcel, Taylor said they plan on proceeding with building 25 attached townhome units to make living on the island more affordable and save as many grand trees as possible.

Those changes were made based on feedback from neighbors, and they plan to add another pond to aid drainage.

Some neighbors said the project is too dense compared to the surrounding area and the land could instead be used for a park. Others, however, said it’s exactly what James Island needs to grow.

Taylor said he hopes the project will be finished with design and permitting around spring next year. He said construction would follow shortly after.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first named storm of 2023 has formed after strengthening from a tropical depression in the...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

Multiple lawsuits alleged that former Charleston County School District employee Marvin Gethers...
Settlement reached in Gethers case alleging sexual abuse of students
After completing a 10-week paid training and passing the national certification, 16 EMT’s are...
16 EMTs graduate from Charleston County’s first EMS Academy
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Settlement reached in Gethers claims alleging sexual abuse of students
VIDEO: Police: Driver flips vehicle while running from traffic stop