Florida Gov. DeSantis making presidential campaign stop in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - About a week after making the official campaign announcement, a presidential hopeful is making a stop in the Lowcountry today.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Bluffton for a meet and greet later this morning.

South Carolina voters are going to be crucial in deciding which of the Republican candidates will make it to Super Tuesday and which ones will drop out after the first few primary contests.

To that end, DeSantis is likely to try and convince voters that his approach in Florida should be the road map for the country.

This will technically be his first campaign stop in South Carolina as a presidential candidate, though he was here in April promoting his book ahead of his campaign launch.

While former president Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination, DeSantis is not without his supporters. He’s already locked up a pair of endorsements from state lawmakers. Dorchester County Rep. Gary Brewer and Summerville Rep. Chris Murphy are backing DeSantis and have been tapped to be part of his South Carolina leadership team.

Murphy says the state is going to be important to the Florida governor and, if Murphy has his way, he’ll be visiting the Tri-County often.

“This country has lost its moral compass and he is the exact person at the exact right time, and I believe once you listen to Governor DeSantis and you learn more about Governor DeSantis, that he will win South Carolina, he will win the Republican Primary next year and he will win the presidency of the United States. I am confident in that,” Murphy said.

Democrats have already denounced DeSantis’s visit. They are planning a press conference in Columbia to attack his record on abortion, immigration and health care. That will be at 10 a.m.

DeSantis has a total of three stops in the state today. He’ll be in Bluffton at 9 a.m., Lexington at noon and Greenville at 6 p.m.. His wife will also be attending all of those stops.

