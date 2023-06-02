SC Lottery
Goose Creek alum Brandon Shell signs with Buffalo Bills

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Buffalo Bills added veteran depth to their offensive line by signing Brandon Shell to a one-year contract on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUFFALO, NY (WCSC) - Goose Creek and South Carolina Brandon Shell signed a 1-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Shell spent the 2022 season in Miami starting 11 games for the Dolphins after being called up from their practice squad.

A 2016 fifth round pick of the New York Jets, Shell has played 83 games in his NFL career with 72 starts.

Shell was a 4-year starter on the offensive line for the Gamecocks from 2011 through 2015 after going to South Carolina from Goose Creek where he was one of the top rated offensive lineman of his class.

