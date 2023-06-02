Industrial equipment manufacturer expanding Charleston Co. operations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that builds devices and tank equipment for oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industries is expanding its operations in Charleston County.

Pretego will spend $10.1 million to expand its location on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston. The investment will allow the company to transition the facility from assembling to manufacturing tank venting and explosion protection product lines.

The expansion is expected to create 39 new jobs beginning in 2024. The expansion has an expected completion date of 2026.

“We are excited about the expansion of our Landmark Business Park building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway,” Protego (USA), Inc. President Chris Mason said. “This expansion will create more employment opportunities in the greater Charleston area. Our goal is to provide excellent products and services and with the expansion, we will be able to increase our raw materials supplies from our domestic U.S. supply chain. We will be able to continue to be a market leader in delivery times for our North American market and continue to offer a top-of-the-line product to our growing list of customers.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 set-aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of building construction.

