SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Industrial equipment manufacturer expanding Charleston Co. operations

A company that builds devices and tank equipment for oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and...
A company that builds devices and tank equipment for oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industries is expanding its operations in Charleston County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that builds devices and tank equipment for oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industries is expanding its operations in Charleston County.

Pretego will spend $10.1 million to expand its location on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston. The investment will allow the company to transition the facility from assembling to manufacturing tank venting and explosion protection product lines.

The expansion is expected to create 39 new jobs beginning in 2024. The expansion has an expected completion date of 2026.

“We are excited about the expansion of our Landmark Business Park building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway,” Protego (USA), Inc. President Chris Mason said. “This expansion will create more employment opportunities in the greater Charleston area. Our goal is to provide excellent products and services and with the expansion, we will be able to increase our raw materials supplies from our domestic U.S. supply chain. We will be able to continue to be a market leader in delivery times for our North American market and continue to offer a top-of-the-line product to our growing list of customers.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 set-aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of building construction.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 4 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 28.0 North,...
Tropical depression continues slow, southward move through Gulf of Mexico
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

VIDEO: 19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash
VIDEO: Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash
VIDEO: 19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash