SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first named storm of 2023 has formed after strengthening from a tropical depression in the...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend
Receipts show that nearly a half-million dollars was spent in taxpayer money to try the...
What the Alex Murdaugh murder trial cost SC taxpayers
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections
VIDEO: What the Alex Murdaugh murder trial cost SC taxpayers