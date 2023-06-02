SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were rescued following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

All were taken to the hospital, and two were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The one-story building that collapsed was under construction. The Associated Press reported everyone at the work site was accounted for, according to firefighters heard on the radio scanner.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Air Force Hurricane Hunters said a tropical depression had strengthened to...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
FILE - Riders workout with horses at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., June 6, 2019. A 6-year-old...
6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico