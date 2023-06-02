SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tropical depression continues slow, southward move through Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

The depression is expected to remain offshore and be short-lived.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 86.5 West. The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph.

A southward to southeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected to begin later Friday, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would take the first name on this year’s hurricane list, Arlene.

Hurricane season officially kicked off Thursday. It runs through Nov. 30.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Tropical depression continues slow, southward move through Gulf of Mexico
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Weather staying mainly dry heading into the weekend
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Partly Sunny Friday With 20% Chance of a Shower!