Tropical depression continues slow, southward move through Gulf of Mexico

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

The depression is expected to remain offshore and be short-lived.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 86.5 West. The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph.

A southward to southeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected to begin later Friday, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

If it develops into a tropical storm, it would take the first name on this year’s hurricane list, Arlene.

Hurricane season officially kicked off Thursday. It runs through Nov. 30.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist has this year's list of hurricane season names and what happens if we should exhaust the list.

