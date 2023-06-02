Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first named storm of 2023 has formed after strengthening from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters made the determination about the storm’s strengthening Friday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Arlene was located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 86.2 West. Arlene is moving toward the south near 5 mph and this motion is expected to increase slightly through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Arlene is expected to weaken by the evening and is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Hurricane season officially kicked off Thursday. It runs through Nov. 30.

