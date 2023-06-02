SC Lottery
WATCH: ‘Ahead of the Storm’: Live 5 prepares you for hurricane season

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane season officially began on Thursday and the Live 5 First Alert Weather team is making sure you’re ready for any tropical weather that may threaten the Lowcountry.

In a special broadcast, “Ahead of the Storm,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh and Meteorologists Joey Sovine, Stephanie Sine and Chris Holtzman give you the information to help your family stay safe.

The special includes information on evacuation zones, how to prepare a storm kit and a look back at the history of hurricanes and tropical weather in our part of the state.

