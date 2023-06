CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low rain chances and warm temperatures will continue as we head into the weekend!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 86.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 80.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 89.

