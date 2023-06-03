SC Lottery
‘Being different is not evil’: LGBTQ+ community celebrates Charleston Pride Parade

Organizations from religious groups to restaurants to hospitals marched downtown to represent...
Organizations from religious groups to restaurants to hospitals marched downtown to represent and support the LGBTQ+ community for the Charleston Pride Parade.
By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Music, dancing, and rainbow flags dawned King Street Saturday morning for the annual Charleston Pride Parade Saturday.

Organizations from religious groups to restaurants to hospitals marched downtown to represent and support the LGBTQ+ community.

Those in the parade passed out rainbow flags, threw beads and waved to the crowds on themed floats, in vehicles or on foot.

Those watching held up signs that read “Equality,” “We are human” or even “Free Mom Hugs.”

Marissa Chafin says this is her first pride parade since she’s turned 21.

“Being queer means being yourself, honestly,” Chafin. “I come out here and celebrate who I am. It’s a great feeling.”

Chafin says she’s gender-fluid and even painted the flag on each of her cheeks to show her true self.

“Being different is not evil and being different is not a crime,” Chafin said. “So what? People are different.”

The Charleston Pride weekend will continue through Sunday, June 4.

Click here for a list of the remaining scheduled events.

