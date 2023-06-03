SC Lottery
Casas, McGillis power South Carolina past Central Connecticut 19-1 in regional

South Carolina opened NCAA Regionals with 19-1 win over Central Connecticut State on Friday
South Carolina opened NCAA Regionals with 19-1 win over Central Connecticut State on Friday(South Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gavin Casas went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and Will McGillis belted a three-run home run as host South Carolina routed Central Connecticut 19-1 in a first-round game of the Columbia Regional on Friday.

The Gamecocks advance to face North Carolina State on Saturday. NC State knocked off Campbell 5-1 in its tournament opener. Central Connecticut will play the Camels in an elimination game earlier Saturday.

James Hicks one-hit the Blue Devils over the first five innings, striking out six and earning his eighth win in nine decisions. Four South Carolina pitchers combined to strike out 13, while allowing a single run on four hits.

South Carolina broke the game open with an 11-run fourth inning. Casas started the scoring with a two-run single.

Central Connecticut scored its lone run on a wild pitch by freshman reliever Austin Williamson in the eighth inning.

