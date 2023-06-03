SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. deputies respond to barricaded subject

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public while deputies are responding to a barricaded subject incident Friday night.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies were called to a burglary on Morgan Road, near North Road around 4:50 p.m. Friday.

“This was initially called out as a burglary in progress,” Ravenell said. “But what we found was a subject with a weapon at this location.”

Deputies surrounded the residence, and the armed subject is believed to pose no threat to the surrounding area.

Traffic is blocked off in the area, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

