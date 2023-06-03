SC Lottery
Police search for missing 22-year-old man

The Charleston Police Department says Josiah Hetmeyer, 22, was last seen Friday in West Ashley.
The Charleston Police Department says Josiah Hetmeyer, 22, was last seen Friday in West Ashley.(The Charleston Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are asking for public’s assistance in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Josiah Hetmeyer was reported missing Saturday and was last seen Friday in West Ashley, the department says.

Detectives believe that he may be in Downtown Charleston or the Mount Pleasant area, according to the department.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422.

