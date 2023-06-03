Summerville alum TJ Hopkins called up to Cincinnati Reds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - T.J. Hopkins is about to have his major league dreams come true.

The Summerville alum and former South Carolina outfielder had his contract selected by the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday and is joining the major league club for this evenings game according to the club on social media.

Welcome to The Show, T.J. Hopkins❗



The outfielder tore up the International League to the tune of a .341/.437/.540 slash line with 14 2B, 7 HR and 27 RBI in 50 games with Louisville.@tj_hopkins pic.twitter.com/YA7RkAdCmL — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 3, 2023

Hopkins, who is in his 4th season of playing professional ball, has had a great start to the year with Triple-A Louisville. The Lowcountry native is batting .341 with 7 HR’s and 27 RBI.

A 9th-round pick out of South Carolina in 2019, Hopkins played four years for the Gamecocks (2016-19) and hit .295 with 19 home runs and 113 RBI. He is the last Gamecock to hit for the cycle, doing it in 2019 against Valparaiso.

Hopkins is scheduled to be in uniform for the Reds tonight as they take on the Brewers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.