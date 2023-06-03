SC Lottery
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Memorial Day Ceremony in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday.

Texas joined at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans.

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.

Last year, Abbott became the first governor to order the investigation of families who were receiving care. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge.

The GOP-controlled Legislature sent the bill to Abbott last month. Republicans in the Senate took the final vote over the objections from Democrats, who used parliamentary maneuvers to delay passage but could not derail it entirely.

Transgender rights activists have disrupted the Texas House with protests from the chamber gallery, which led to state police forcing demonstrators to move outside the building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

