Top-seeded Coastal Carolina beats UNC-Wilmington 12-2, stays alive in Conway Regional

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Graham Brown belted a first-inning grand slam and Riley Eikhoff pitched a complete game six-hitter to carry top-seeded Coastal Carolina past UNC-Wilmington 12-2 in a loser-out game at the NCAA Conway Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Chanticleers advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between Rider and Duke on Sunday.

UNC-Wilmington starter Zane Taylor gave up three straight base hits to load the bases in the first inning, and with two out, Brown hit an opposite field homer to put Coastal Carolina in front for good. Caden Bodine added a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Eikoff pitched the first Coastal Carolina complete game in an NCAA tournament since 2016, giving up a two-run home run to Alex DeMartino in the seventh inning. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

