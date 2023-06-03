Troopers investigate Orangeburg Co. crash that killed pedestrian

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was fatally struck by a pickup on private property on Friday.

The crash was reported near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue at 3:26 p.m.

A 2020 Dodge pickup was driving on private property when it hit a pedestrian, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.