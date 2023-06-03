SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigate Orangeburg Co. crash that killed pedestrian

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was fatally struck by a pickup on private...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was fatally struck by a pickup on private property in Orangeburg County on Friday.(WRDW)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was fatally struck by a pickup on private property on Friday.

The crash was reported near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue at 3:26 p.m.

A 2020 Dodge pickup was driving on private property when it hit a pedestrian, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first named storm of 2023 has formed after strengthening from a tropical depression in the...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf of Mexico
Superintendent Don Kennedy accuses board member Keith Grybowski of writing posts on a Moms for...
Charleston Co. superintendent sends cease-and-desist letter to board member
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Xavier Ahmad Holmes, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail...
Police arrest suspect in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is facing several charges including hit and run accident with death
19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Latest News

After completing a 10-week paid training and passing the national certification, 16 EMT’s are...
16 EMTs graduate from Charleston County’s first EMS Academy
Allison Medina lost her Flippin High School ring in Charleston in 1992, but a visitor to...
‘Never give up’: Charleston visitor finds Arkansas woman’s missing class ring
VIDEO: St. Paul's Parish American Legion Post 145 to host poker run
VIDEO: 16 EMTs graduate from Charleston County’s first EMS Academy