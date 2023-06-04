SC Lottery
Clemson’s season ends with 3-2 loss to Charlotte

Clemson's 2023 season ended with a loss in NCAA Regionals to Charlotte
Clemson's 2023 season ended with a loss in NCAA Regionals to Charlotte(Clemson Athletics)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Jack Dragum’s two-out single scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Charlotte’s 3-2 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, who improved to 2-1 in the regional, upped their record to 36-27, while the Tigers ended their season with a 44-19 record.

Caden Grice lined a solo homer, his 18th of the year, in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, then Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Ty Olenchuk’s RBI grounder. The 49ers dented the scoreboard with a run in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Will Butcher hit a solo homer, the 49ers’ first hit of the game, in the seventh inning to tie the score, then after a Tiger error, Dragum grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the frame.

Paxton Thompson (8-2) earned the win, while Rob Hughes (0-1) suffered the loss.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

