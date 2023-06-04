North Charleston Police responding to reported shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the agency said on Twitter.

They did not say if there are any victims, injuries or suspects in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

