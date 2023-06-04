North Charleston Police responding to reported shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening.
The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the agency said on Twitter.
They did not say if there are any victims, injuries or suspects in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.