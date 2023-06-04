SC Lottery
Wimmer, Casas drive in two each, South Carolina defeats NC State 6-3 in Columbia Regional

South Carolina advanced to their Regional final with a win over NC State on Saturday
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Braylen Wimer hit a two-run home run, Gavin Casas drove in two with a single, and South Carolina defeated North Carolina State 6-3 on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game at the Columbia Regional.

With Jack Mahoney (7-3) cruising through the first five innings, Wimmer got the offense started with a two-run home run in the third for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina broke loose with four runs in the fifth when Talmadge LeCroy drew a bases-loaded walk, Casas delivered a two-run single and Michael Braswell drove in the fourth run with a single.

NC State closed to within 6-3 in the sixth on a single by Jacob Cozart and a two-run double by Chase Nixon. The Wolfpack threatened in the seventh against reliever Eli Jones, putting runners on first and second with one out before a double play ended the inning. The Wolfpack also had two on with one out against Jones in the ninth, but Chris Veach relieved and ended the game with a groundout and a flyout for his sixth save.

No. 3 seed North Carolina State (36-20) drops to an elimination game against No. 2 Campbell on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina (41-19) awaits that winner, also on Sunday.

VIDEO: Battery fall to Indy, 4-0