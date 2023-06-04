SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Witnesses: Police detain 3 after N. Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting on the...
The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting on the 3000 block of Florida Avenue Sunday evening.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the agency said on Twitter.

Witnesses reported seeing three people being detained, but police have not confirmed if anyone was arrested or is facing charges.

The police also did not say if there are any victims or injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Jail records show 32-year-old Jazzmen Lesston was charged with discharging a firearm into a...
Report: Sisters shoot at each other during argument
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Charleston Police Department says Josiah Hetmeyer, 22, was last seen Friday in West Ashley.
Police search for missing 22-year-old man

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to listen to Wendell Gilliard, Bernie Sanders and others...
Bernie Sanders, State Rep. Gillard host ‘Rally 4 Raise the Wages’ in Charleston
Organizations from religious groups to restaurants to hospitals marched downtown to represent...
‘Being different is not evil’: LGBTQ+ community celebrates Charleston Pride Parade
The Charleston Police Department says Josiah Hetmeyer, 22, was last seen Friday in West Ashley.
Police search for missing 22-year-old man
VIDEO: ‘Being different is not evil’: LGBTQ+ community celebrates Charleston Pride Parade