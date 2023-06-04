Witnesses: Police detain 3 after N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a reported shooting Sunday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the agency said on Twitter.

Witnesses reported seeing three people being detained, but police have not confirmed if anyone was arrested or is facing charges.

The police also did not say if there are any victims or injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

