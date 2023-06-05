The Citadel to open new Veterans business center Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel will launch a new first-of-its kind center for veterans and their spouses in South Carolina. The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at Bastin Hall.

The new Veteran Business Outreach Center, which will be housed on the college’s campus, will be the only one in South Carolina serving the state’s former service members. It is part of a nationwide program through the Small Business Administration that offers resources to service members leaving the military, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and their spouses, who are interesting in starting or growing a small business.

