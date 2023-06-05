Coroner identifies man killed in Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Saturday after a crash.

Brandon Newsome, 19, died at 1:42 p.m. Saturday from injuries he suffered after being in a crash that involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to coroner Bobbi O’Neal.

O’Neal says the crash happened at approximately 1:07 p.m. on the intersection of N. Highway 17 at Ivy Hall.

Newsome was the driver of the motorcycle, according to O’Neal.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the incident, O’Neal says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.