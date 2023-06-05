SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Mount Pleasant crash

Brandon Newsome, 19, died from his injuries suffered after a crash Saturday, according to...
Brandon Newsome, 19, died from his injuries suffered after a crash Saturday, according to coroner Bobbi O'Neal.(WBTV File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Saturday after a crash.

Brandon Newsome, 19, died at 1:42 p.m. Saturday from injuries he suffered after being in a crash that involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to coroner Bobbi O’Neal.

O’Neal says the crash happened at approximately 1:07 p.m. on the intersection of N. Highway 17 at Ivy Hall.

Newsome was the driver of the motorcycle, according to O’Neal.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the incident, O’Neal says.

