SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks I-95 lanes in Dorchester County

SCDOT cameras show a heavy backup on I-95S in Dorchester County following a crash Monday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-95 in Dorchester County.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

SCDOT cameras show police blocking off the southbound lanes forcing people to exit that side of the interstate at exit 77, the St. George exit.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should plan to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The North Charleston Police Department says one person is injured in a reported shooting on the...
Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Trident Medical Center will celebrate ahead of the opening of its freestanding mental health...
WATCH LIVE: Trident Medical cuts ribbon on new mental health facility
SILENT VIDEO: I-95 blocked in Dorchester County
The Citadel will launch a new first-of-its kind center for veterans and their spouses in South...
The Citadel to open new Veterans business center Monday morning
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a weekend motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seeking information on deadly motorcycle crash