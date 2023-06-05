FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks I-95 lanes in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-95 in Dorchester County.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

SCDOT cameras show police blocking off the southbound lanes forcing people to exit that side of the interstate at exit 77, the St. George exit.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers should plan to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

