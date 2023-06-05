‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: Berkeley County Schools provide free summer meals

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District is bringing back its Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program so no child is left hungry.

The district has done this program for a number of years now because, for many students, the only meals they get are during school hours.

“Summer feeding is so important because while school may be out for the summer - for summer break - hunger doesn’t take a break,” Benita Smith, director of child nutrition at Berkeley County School District, said. “So, we would love to encourage all of our students and anyone that’s 18 and under to join us at one of our eight locations throughout our county.”

The Seamless Summer Option allows school districts to provide these meals during the summer to low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation periods. This is an extension of the National School Lunch Program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture.

“A lot of our staff that work during the school year and they wish to continue to feed our children during the summer,” Smith said. “It’s a smiling face, a familiar face to our kids and we are very appreciative and very fortunate that our staff steps up in this manner to take care of our kids during the summer.”

At approved sites like Berkeley County, free breakfast and lunch that meet federal nutrition guidelines are provided.

Students and children under 18 are eligible. The program starts Monday, June 5, and will continue through Thursday, July 27. It will run Mondays through Thursdays but will also be closed on the Fourth of July. Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

“We certainly couldn’t do it if we didn’t have a... combined effort from everyone,” Smith said. “So, we definitely appreciate everyone that works for us to take care of our kids.”

This is a list of locations where a meal can be picked up. They are subject to change:

Berkeley Middle School - 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Cane Bay Elementary School - 1247 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

Cross High School - 1293 Old Hwy 6, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School - 1127 Dorothy Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek Elementary School - 200 Foster Creek Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Phillip Simmons Middle School - 2065 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

St. Stephen Elementary School - 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen, SC 29479

Westview Primary School - 98 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445

All meals must be consumed on-site.

To find out if a location changes or what’s on the menu, visit the district’s nutrition website.

