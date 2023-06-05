SC Lottery
LeCroy, Wimmer lead South Carolina to regional championship with 16-7 win over Campbell

South Carolina beat Campbell, 16-7 on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals
South Carolina beat Campbell, 16-7 on Sunday to advance to the Super Regionals(South Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Talmadge LeCroy drove in five runs, Braylen Wimmer had four hits, and South Carolina defeated Campbell 16-7 on Sunday to win the Columbia Regional and advance to the super regionals.

The Gamecocks (42-19) took control with a seven-run third inning in which LeCroy had a two-run double and Will McGillis hit a two-run home run.

Gavin Casas, Will Tippett and Dylan Brewer also drove in runs in the inning.

South Carolina added four runs in the fifth. Wimmer homered to lead off the inning and South Carolina added runs on a groundout, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Campbell (46-15), which eliminated North Carolina State 11-1 earlier in the day, got two home runs and five RBIs from Logan Jordan.

Wimmer, Casas and Cole Messina scored three runs each for South Carolina. Brewer drove in three runs.

Nick Proctor (5-0) allowed two runs in three innings of relief and Will Sanders finished with three scoreless innings for his first save.

